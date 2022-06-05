New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive controversy over its spokesperson Nupur Sharma's alleged disrespectful comments on Prophet Mohammad during a live TV show, the BJP on Sunday asserted that the party respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

Party general secretary Arun Singh, in a statement, said that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion and it does not promote such people or philosophy. The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.

"During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion," the statement read.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy," it added.

India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion.

"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement by BJP said.

Several FIRs have been filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra, and violence erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. The police arrested a total of 29 people involved in the violence on Friday. Over 39 people, including multiple police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Three FIRs have been filed against over 1,000 unknown persons for rioting and violence. The accused will be booked under the Gangster Act and their property will be confiscated, the police said. Meanwhile, a curfew under Section 144 prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons has also been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly till July 3.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan