MEA Condemns Khalistani Attack On Indians, Urges Australia To Take Action

THE MINISTRY of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday condemned the attacks by extremist elements in Australia and appealed to the local authorities to punish the perpetrators.

"We have been repeatedly taking up our concern with Australian authorities about action by elements including proscribed terrorist organisation," he said.

"We conveyed our firm rejection of so-called Khalistan referendum and politically motivated exercises. We've requested Australia to ensure the safety of the Indian community and do not allow use of Australian territory that'll be detrimental to the integrity of India, its national security," added Bagchi.

We strongly condemn such attacks by extremist elements & urge local authorities to punish perpetrators. We have been repeatedly taking up our concern with Australian authorities about action by elements including proscribed terrorist orgs:MEA Spox on extremist events in Australia pic.twitter.com/GM8e3CLhjl — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

This came three days after men from alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands in Australia, Australia Today reported.

Taking to Twitter, Australia Today said five people were sent to the hospital after the attack.

"Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital," The Australia Today tweeted.

As soon as the video went viral, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the 'anti-India activities' by pro-Khalistani in Australia and said, "I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books."

I strongly condemn anti India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books.@ANI pic.twitter.com/xMMxNTQscc — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 29, 2023

Earlier this month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, and the ISKCON temple in Melbourne, were defaced by anti-India slogans.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra, in a press release, had condemned the incidents and mentioned that these are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.

"Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time," read the official statement.

"Our concerns have repeatedly been shared with the Australian Government, both by the High Commission and our Consulates in Australia, and by our Government with the Australian High Commission in Delhi. It is hoped that not only will the perpetrators be brought to justice but suitable action will also be taken to prevent further attempts," it further added.

(With inputs from ANI)