'Strongest, Most Enthusiastic Democracy': S Jaishankar Hails India's Growth In US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing the special event in New York on Saturday said that colonialism in the 20th century ensured that India was one of the poorest nations. However, at the moment the country is the fifth biggest economy in the world and sees itself as a developed country by 2047. He further said that the country's own development is inseparable from the rest of the world.

During the special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action", the External Affairs Minister also emphasised at India's development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation.

"In the 18th century, India accounted for a quarter of the global GDP. By the middle of the 20th, colonialism ensured that we were one of the poorest nations in the world. That was our state when we became the founding member of the United Nations," the minister said.

Emphasising the fifth biggest economy part, Jaishankar said that today India stands before the UN "proudly as the fifth biggest economy in the world" and is still rising as the "strongest, most enthusiastic and definitely the most argumentative democracy".

Apart from that, the minister also talked about the progress made by India in digital public infrastructure and mentioned it is designed in a way that no one 'should be left behind'.

"In recent days digital technology has successfully advanced our food safety net to 800 million Indians. More than USD 300 billion of benefits have been distributed digitally, and 400 million people get food regularly," Jaishankar said.

"India today envisions itself as a developed country by 2047, at the 100 years of our independence. We dream of digitizing our most remote villages and landing on the moon," he added.

Taking note on how the world was affected by the Covid pandemic, the minister said that India has administered over two billion vaccinations.

"During Covid Pademic we responded with vaccines to Africa, Carribean, Latin America etc," he said.

The minister said India's "foundational belief is that its own development is inseparable from that of the rest of the world."

"Without doubt, our progression growth has also benefitted from our interface with the United Nations. India was the founding member of the UN and as we mark 75 years of freedom, we also celebrate 75 years of our partnership with the UN," he said.

He said India's "multifaceted partnership with the UN is significantly reflected in the area of peacekeeping."

On India's commitment to the UN peacekeeping missions, Jaishankar said that "we have contributed over the years more than a quarter-million personnel to this effort, more than any other country."

He referred to India's initiatives including the International Solar Alliance and Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

(With ANI inputs)