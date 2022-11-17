'Strong Password Must For Digital Safety': Vishvas News Gives Fact Check Training To Citizens Of Chandigarh

AS VISHVAS News held a webinar on digital safety in Chandigarh on Thursday, fact checker Pallavi Mishra told the participants that a strong password is essential for digital safety. The password should have small and capital letters, as well as, special characters and numbers. Mishra was addressing the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' webinar organised for Chandigarh.

The event was organised by Vishvas News, the fact checking wing of Jagran New Media, to educate the citizens of Chandigarh about fact checking and digital safety.

In the online webinar organised on Thursday, Pallavi Mishra, Deputy Editor of Vishvas News, explained to the participants the difference between fact, opinion and rumour. She said that such fake posts or news can be avoided by being alert. She also advised to check WhatsApp messages before forwarding them. At the same time, Associate Editor Ashish Maharishi informed the attendees about the tools of fact checking by sharing examples.

Geeta Verma, Assistant Professor, DAV College, Chandigarh and Dr Sumit Gill, Assistant Professor, Department of English, PG Government College, Chandigarh also attended the event. He appreciated Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign.

So far, this campaign has been organised for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.