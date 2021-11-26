New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage. According to India's National Center for Seismology, the quake was at depth of 12 km and was about 140 km away from Aizawl in northeastern India. It was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as the east Indian city of Kolkata. The tremors were so strong that they were even felt across Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.

The agency said recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses, but predicted the current quake exposed little or no population and areas to such risk. EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 183 kilometres east of Chittagong in Bangladesh. According to the Seismology Center, the quake occurred at 5.15 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan