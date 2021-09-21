Kolkata Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kolkata for Tuesday. It earlier said that the city of joy received 142 mm rain till Monday, the highest since September 25, 2007.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Daily life was severely affected in West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday after an incessant downpour flooded several areas of the city of joy, including the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the metropolis has received 142 mm rain till Monday, the highest since September 25, 2007.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Kolkata for Tuesday, predicting more rains in the city and several other south West Bengal districts in the next 24 hours due to a low depression in the Bay of Bengal.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on September 20 and 21 and decrease in rainfall activity thereafter," the IMD said in a Tweet on Monday.

"A cyclonic circulation likely to form over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move west northwestwards and reach Odisha coast during subsequent 48 hours," it added.

As heavy rains continue in Kolkata, several areas of the city, including Behala, MG Road, Park Circus, Park Street, Theatre Road, Shakespeare Sarani, have been waterlogged. Several videos and pictures have also gone viral on social in which people had to wade through the water to reach their working places.

"On Sunday the tide was as high as 17 feet and naturally we had to close the gates. The rain water could not be drained and this had led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. We have activated all the 384 pumps spread across 73 pumping stations in Kolkata to drain the water out of the city but it will take nearly six hours to clear the water," news agency IANS quoted a senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation as saying.

