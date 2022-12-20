Stop Feeding Dry Fruits To 'Friends': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Inflation

The Bharat Jodo Yatra which is led by Rahul Gandhi will enter in Haryana on Wednesday. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over rising inflation and urged him to stop entertaining "friends", and instead focus on the people who are suffering due to rapidly increasing prices.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said in Hindi, "Big announcement by the Rajasthan government to give LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500, which is half the price of the one set by the Central government. Prime Minister Ji, stop feeding dry fruits to the friends, and serve the people suffering from inflation ('mitro' ko mewa khilana band kijie, mehangai se trast janta ki sewa kijie)".

₹500 में गैस सिलेंडर देने का राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान - केंद्र सरकार की कीमतों के आधे से भी कम दाम में।



प्रधानमंत्री जी, ‘मित्रों' को मेवा खिलाना बंद कीजिए, महंगाई से त्रस्त जनता की सेवा कीजिए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 20, 2022

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is now in Rajasthan, enters its final day in the Congress-ruled state. The foot march will enter Haryana on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unveiled a programme on Monday to provide cylinders to the underprivileged people of the state for a reduced cost of Rs 500 each.

"The state government is continuously taking public welfare decisions to provide maximum relief to the poor. In this direction, the state government is now developing a scheme to provide LPG cylinders to the poor at a cheaper rate," Gehlot tweeted.

According to him, those who comes below the poverty line (BPL) will receive 12 cylinders every year at a cost of Rs 500 each under this programme.

"With the implementation of the scheme, from April 1, 2023, at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder, BPL and poor people enrolled for the (central government's) 'Ujjwala' scheme will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year. This will reduce the financial burden on the common man in this era of inflation," he said in a subsequent tweet.

CM Gehlot also informed that the state government is also planning to provide kits containing kitchen items to the people in need.

"The senior officials are preparing a roadmap to implement the scheme in the state. Along with this, a plan will also be made by the state government to provide kits of kitchen items to the needy people," he said in another tweet.

However, Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union finance minister, said last week that inflation has dropped and that she is confident that it will continue to do so. On December 14, Sitharaman responded to a discussion in the Lok Sabha about Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022–23 by stating that "inflation is now in the tolerable band of the RBI".

(With ANI Inputs.)