Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat, Owaisi Was On Board: AIMIM Leader

A WINDOW of the Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat broke after some unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the train on Monday evening. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was on board when the incident occurred, according to party leader Waris Pathan.

Pathan said that AIMIM's state president Sabir Kabliwala and other party leaders were travelling in the Vande Bharat Express from Ahmedabad to Surat when the incident took place. The train was nearly 25 km away from its destination, when two stones were pelted at the train.

Sharing pictures of the damaged window glass, Pathan tweeted, "This evening when we @asadowaisi, SabirKabliwala sahab and @aimim_national team were traveling in 'Vande Bharat Express' train from Ahmedabad to Surat, some unidentified people broke the glass by pelting stones on the train!"

Addressing a public meeting in Gujarat, Pathan said the stones were pelted back-to-back at the coach where Asaduddin Owaisi was sitting.

"We travelled in Vande Bharat Express from Ahmedabad to Surat today. A stone was pelted when we were 20 to 25 km away from the destination, which damaged the window pane. Owaisi was sitting in the coach. Someone pelted two stones back to back. You may pelt stones or rain fires, but our voice for our rights will never stop," the AIMIM leader claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar on September 30 this year.

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.