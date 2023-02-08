Stones Pelted At Aaditya Thackeray's Convoy During 'Shiv Sanvaad Yatra' In Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Stones were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad. (Image: ANI)

STONES were pelted at the convoy of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad as a senior party leader claimed that stones were thrown during a public meeting addressed by Aaditya. The incident took place in the Vaijapur area during the party’s Shiv Sanvaad Yatra on Tuesday evening.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, as quoted by news agency ANI alleged that the stones were pelted to create a rift between those carrying out the procession and the Shiv Sena convoy.

"A stone fell inside the venue, some stones were pelted at convoy while we were leaving the venue. The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in mob to create a rift between two groups," Danve said.

Taking to Danve also demanded action against the officers and Superintendents of the Police who neglected Aaditya's security.

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray was carrying out the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra in Mahalgaon in Vaijapur. At the same time, the procession on Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary also started.

However, District Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya, as quoted by PTI said there was only sloganeering by two rival groups and no stone-pelting.