New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from parts of Maharashtra on Friday during protests against the recent violence in Tripura. Two officers on the site of Nanded city were injured said Police.

“Muslims across the state had taken out a protest march today against the violence in Tripura. During this, stone pelting was done in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati, and some other places. I appeal to all Hindus and Muslims to maintain peace,” Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil reported ANI.

“I'm personally monitoring it through senior police officers. If someone is found guilty, they would not be spared. We need to maintain social harmony, I appeal to all. I also appeal to the police to control the situation with restraint and maintain peace,” he further said.

Stone-pelting took place at Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Nashik district, during a protest march in the afternoon.

In Amravati city, over eight thousand people gathered outside the district collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community should be stopped, reported Police.

When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. In Nanded, stones were pelted at police vans and two police personnel sustained injuries, the official said.

Nashik SP Sachin Patil said the situation was peaceful in Malegaon, a communally sensitive area, at the moment. “Regular patrolling has begun. I'd like to tell people to not spread rumours otherwise action will be taken,” he added.

He continued and assured that the situation was under control at all these places and FIRs were being registered.

