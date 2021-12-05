Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a unique turn of events in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the stolen tyre of Mirage fighter jet has been “recovered”, Lucknow Police said. The tyre was being transported to Indian Air Force’s Jodhpur airbase from Lucknow’s Bakshi ka Talab air force station and was reported to be missing after a stoppage.

In a statement issued late night on Saturday, the Lucknow Police said that two people approached officials at the Bakshi ka Talab air forve station in Lucknow on December 4. The two of them reportedly claimed that they found the tyre on the road from the spot where the alleged theft had taken place. They added that they took the tyre thinking it to be a truck tyre.

The Lucknow Police’s statement adds that the two individuals who returned Mirage fighter jet’s tyre to the Air Force, saw the news of the theft of an Air Force tyre, following which they approached the Air Force at Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force station.

The air force officials have verified that the tyre was from their supply depot and belonged to a mirage jet.

The alleged theft took place in Lucknow's Shaheed Path area when a consignment of new tyres of Mirage-2000 fighter jet and other air force equipment was being transported from Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab air force station to the Jodhpur airbase.

After the alleged theft, the driver of the truck carrying the supplies filed an FIR with the Lucknow police at Aashiyana Police station. The FIR stated that a tyre of Mirage fighter jet was stolen from his truck just as he was taking the road to exit the city and had stopped at a crossroad briefly.

