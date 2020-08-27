"Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organisation and its leadership are in Pakistan. It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan," Srivastava said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Slamming its neighbour, India on Thursday said that Pakistan continues to evade responsibility for action against Jaish-e-Mohammad, which took responsibility for Pulwama terror attack, and has been sheltering accused Masood Azhar.

Addressing a press conference, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the charge sheet has been filed after a year-and-a-half investigation since the attack took place on February 14, 2019, and noted that the charge sheet was filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice.

"Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organisation and its leadership are in Pakistan. It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan," Srivastava said.

He said Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leadership were in Pakistan and enough evidence has been shared with the neighbouring country.

“Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications," he said.

Srivastava also said that Pakistan has not yet taken any credible action against perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 which resulted in the loss of 165 innocent lives including 25 foreign nationals.

India had carried out a strike on a JeM terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot area on February 26 last year, in response to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

On Pakistan's U-turn on the presence of Dawood Ibrahim in the country, Srivastava said Islamabad has never taken "any credible and verifiable action" against terror entities or listed individuals, including the most wanted ones.

"This subsequent denial by their Foreign Office calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing its propaganda," he said.

"Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that the listed individuals are prosecuted," the MEA spokesperson added.

Dawood Ibrahim was named among the 88 people which was published as a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, Pakistan later dismissed the presence of Dawood on its soil saying the SRO list is an acknowledgement of Ibrahim's presence in the country.

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan