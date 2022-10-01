‘Step Towards New Era’, Says PM Modi After Launching ‘Revolutionary’ 5G Services In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1st, launched the 5G telecom services at the inauguration ceremony of the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress. The 5G telecom services, that is aimed at providing ultra-high-speed internet services on smartphones will be made available in 13 Indian cities after Diwali.

At the event, PM Modi also interacted with school children and then with workers who were present in a tunnel. The workers lauded 5G services, which they said could ensure their safety in a better and advanced manner now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the #5GServices in the country, at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi.



Historic day for 21st century of India. 5G technology will revolutionize the telecom sector: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/dDslwg2u5t — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

Speaking at the launch event, PM Modi hailed the 'historic day and said, "Historic day for 21st century of India. 5G technology will revolutionize the telecom sector."

He added, "Launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians. It is a step towards the new era in the country, is the beginning of infinite opportunities."

He said, "New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology but will play an active role in the development & implementation of that technology. We will lead the technological advancements in the world."

Delhi | With developments in technology & telecom, India will lead the Industry 4.0 revolution. This is not the decade of India, but the century of India: PM Modi launches #5GIndia pic.twitter.com/Q7zx6tbU8S — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

PM Modi also defined the 4 pillars including the cost of the device, digital connectivity, data costs & digital-first approach on which digital India's success is based.

Meanwhile, the 5G launch event in the national capital was joined by Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and bosses of three major telecom giants in India — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. After the launch, all three major telecom operators demonstrated one use case to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

The various use cases that were demonstrated in front of PM in the exhibition included precision drone-based farming; High-Security Routers & AI-based Cyber Threat Detection platforms among others.

Meanwhile, with the capability of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society and will be rolled out in 13 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.