'Step Motherly Treatment': Arvind Kejriwal Slams Union Budget Over Allocation For Delhi's Development

HOURS after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget on Wednesday, the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned Sitharaman's claim about the doubling of per capita income since 2014, adding that it is "Amrit Kaal" for Prime Minister Modi and not for the common people of the country.

The AAP chief also said that despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year, the city was only allocated Rs 325 crore in the Union Budget 2023–24.

दिल्ली वालों के साथ फिर से सौतेला बर्ताव। दिल्ली वालों ने पिछले साल 1.75 लाख करोड़ से ज़्यादा इनकम टैक्स दिया। उस में से मात्र 325 करोड़ रुपये दिल्ली के विकास के लिए दिये। ये तो दिल्ली वालों के साथ घोर अन्याय है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2023

"Step-motherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than ? 1.75 lakh crore income tax last year. Out of that only Rs 325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

"There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. Unfortunate to reduce education budget from 2.64 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Reducing health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is not aware of the budget as he is participating in the "Samadhan Yatra".

"I am not aware of it (Budget). I did not listen to the Budget speech as I am doing the Samadhan Yatra. I had listened to the budget speech last year, but as our Yatra was pre-scheduled, I could not listen to the Budget speech this time. I will analyse it when I return to Patna," Kumar said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

