'Stealing Credit For Aero India 2023 But The Truth Is..': Congress Jibe At PM Modi

14TH EDITION of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 13. After PM Modi, flagged off Asia's biggest air show, Congress took a jibe at him and said "the man in fancy dress" has claimed credit for Aero India when the truth is that it started in 1996 and is held in Bengaluru because of the presence of organisations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era.

Taking to Twitter, INC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The man in fancy dress claims credit for Aero India, the show held in Bengaluru. The truth is it started way back in 1996 and gained in strength over the years."

"It's held in Bengaluru simply because of the presence of organisations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era," Ramesh said.

Apart from Congress, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also took a jibe at BJP and questioned the party at the centre that 'will the event (Aero India 2023) eradicate poverty by any means?'

He while addressing a rally said, "Is the Air Show a programme to remove poverty? Will poverty be ended by participating in the Aero India Show? The attempt is being made to misguide people at the time of elections."

Meanwhile, the five-day air show, Aero India 2023 has officially begun, PM Modi while inaugurating the event was wearing a hat along with kurta-pyjama and 'sadri' jacket. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Bengaluru sky is bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India.



"This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too", the Prime Minister said.

He said that Aero India 2023 is a shining example of India's growing capabilities and the presence of around 100 nations at this event shows the trust that the entire world shows in India. PM underscored the importance of Aero India taking place in Karnataka which is the hub of India's technological advancement.