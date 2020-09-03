Punjab chief ministera Amarinder Singh has warned him against exploiting the pandemic to instigate the people of his state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Delhi chief minister asked his AAP volunteers to travel Punjab villages with an oximeter- to check oxygen levels in the bloods and detect potential covid cases, his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh has warned him against exploiting the pandemic to instigate the people of his state.

Hitting out at Delhi CM, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "We don't need your oximeters. We just need you to rein in your workers in Punjab, where they are trying to incite my people into not going to hospitals to get themselves tested and treated for Covid".

He also said Kejriwal's announcement in the midst of the shocking viral campaign, asking AAP workers to go around villages and streets of Punjab with oxymeters to check people's oxygen levels raises serious questions on the role of his party in the conspiracy to undermine the Punjab government's efforts to keep the pandemic under check.

The Delhi Chief Minister's decision could have grave repercussions for Punjab's security and integrity, said Amarinder Singh, warning Kejriwal against playing into the hands of anti-India forces from across the border.

Amarinder Singh asked Kejriwal to stay out of Punjab and focus on managing the Covid-19 scenario in his own state, where the situation was worsening by the day with more than 2,500 new cases being reported on Wednesday and hospitals reportedly running out of ICU beds again.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had appealed to the people of Punjab to help AAP volunteers in carrying out the campaign setting stage for the confrontation with the Punjab CM.

“Corona is spreading in every direction. In Punjab too, corona has spread a lot. Everyone has to come together now and take some steps. AAP has decided to join hands with people and try to save as many lives as possible. In Delhi, we have seen that oximeters have proved to be very helpful. So AAP will provide oximeters to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha