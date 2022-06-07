New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid unrelenting heat, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi and asked residents to avoid any unnecessary outings. According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 44 degrees Celsius, with no respite from the sweltering heat in the city.

Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the MeT office had said and issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions in some pockets of the city. Residents are advised to stay indoors and step out, if necessary. One should cover one's head and face before stepping out. One should stay hydrated, said IMD.

IMD warned of heatwave conditions at isolated places in the national capital, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier. Meanwhile, the MeT Office has forecast strong surface winds later in the day.

According to IMD, heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in isolated pockets over the northwest, central and adjoining east India during the next three to four days.

The IMD also predicted an intense spell of rainfall over the northeast and southern peninsula from Tuesday onwards.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was five notches above the normal, while the minimum of 29.7 degrees Celsius was two degrees above normal. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature is likely to be 30 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality separately was in the poor category on Tuesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 219 at 10 am. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 195, in the higher end of the moderate category.

Posted By: Ashita Singh