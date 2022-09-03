'Stay In Your Party, But Work For AAP': Arvind Kejriwal's Fresh Advice For Gujarat BJP Workers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the BJP workers in Gujarat to remain in the ruling party but work for his Aam Aadmi Party and said they should continue to get "payment" from the BJP but work for AAP "from inside". Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat said that BJP workers will benefit from all the "guarantees" promised by him to people when his party comes to power in the state.

Addressing a press briefing in Rajkot, Kejriwal said, "We do not want BJP leaders. The BJP can keep its leaders. BJP's 'panna pramukhs', workers in villages, booths and talukas are joining us in droves. I would like to ask them what the BJP gave them in return for their service in the party even after so many years?".

Kejriwal said the BJP did not offer free and quality education, healthcare and free electricity to BJP workers and their family members but AAP will care for their welfare. "You (BJP workers) can stay in that party but work for AAP. Many of them get paid (by BJP), so take the payment from there but work for us, because we do not have money," he said.

"When we form a government, we will provide free electricity, and this will apply to your houses as well. We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, and build good schools for your children where they will get free education. We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and offer Rs 1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family," he said.

The Delhi chief minister also raised the issue of recent attack on Gujarat AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya and said that many more attacks will take place "on the people of Gujarat for supporting AAP". "The attack on Manoj Sorathiya shows that BJP is desperate. It is not able to understand what to do. It is staring at a defeat," he said.

He further asserted that AAP is not like Congress and cannot be intimidated by the ruling party. "You have dealt with Congress so far, but we are AAP people. We consider Sardar Patel and Bhagat Singh as our ideals". Kejriwal said if BJP thinks it can scare AAP by orchestrating such attacks, then it is wrong.

"We are not going to be scared. We are not cowards. We will fight hard against injustice and corruption. Six crore people of Gujarat now have an alternative (in AAP). They will respond to the 27 years of misgovernance (of BJP)," he said.

"I would like to tell the people that the number of attacks will increase in the coming 2-3 months not just on AAP but on the people. They will attack those people who say they will vote for AAP. Those who speak against BJP will be attacked. They are going to attack people in large numbers," the AAP leader said.

The assembly elections in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are slated to be held in December this year.

(With Agency Inputs)