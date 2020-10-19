BJP MLA from Bairia assembly seat of Ballia, Surendra Singh had defended his Dheerendra Singh and asked the officials not to take "one-sided" action. Nadda had asked him to stay away from the probe.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP national president JP Nadda has reportedly pulled up party MLA from Bairia assembly seat of Ballia, Surendra Singh, who had defended his aide arrested by police for shooting a man to death in broad daylight last week. The BJP chief has asked him to stay away from the probe into the case and sought an explanation for his statements.

Nadda spoke to Uttar Pradesh BJP Cheif Swatantra Dev Singh and expressed his displeasure over the MLA's behaviour. Singh had defended his aide and said that had he not opened fire, he and his entire family would have been killed.

According to news agency ANI, Nadda has instructed the UP BJP chief to ask MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from the probe. The MLA's aide Dheerendra Singh had shot dead a man in front of police officials allegedly after a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Ballia district on Thursday.

"Had Dheerendra Singh not opened fire, dozens of his family members would have been killed. Whatever happened should be condemned but there should not be one-sided action. People who opened fire should be punished but at the same time those who attacked with sticks and rods should also be punished. Dheerenda Singh opened fire in self-defence as he was not left with any other option," the Bairia MLA had said, defending the accused.

"I would like to appeal to the district administration of Ballia not to take one-sided action," he had said.

Earlier in the day, key accused Dheerendra Singh was produced in CJM Court from where he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody. The police have so far arrested 10 people, including the prime accused Dheerendra Singh, in the case.

The family members have alleged that police let the accused go after nabbing him during the incident. Tej Pratap Pal, brother of the deceased man said that there were at least 10 policemen at the spot and accused them of protecting the culprit.

"There were 10 policemen on the spot...they were saving the culprits and beating us. When Dheerendra Pratap Singh was fleeing after firing, the police had caught him from behind. But they later took him to a nearby embankment and let him go," he said.

