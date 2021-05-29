Remdesivir, which has been developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, has emerged as an unlikely saviour for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Centre on Saturday decided to discontinue the central allocation of Remdesivir vials to the states. Informing about the development, Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said that the decision has been taken as the country has more supply than the demand of Remdesivir.

"We have also increased the number of plants producing Remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month. Now the country has enough #Remdesivir as the supply is much more than the demand. So we have decided to discontinue the Central Allocation of Remdesivir to states," Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today.

The Minister also stated that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials per day to 3,50,000 vials per day in the country as the number of plants producing Remdesivir have also increased from just 20 to 60 within a month.

"I am delighted and satisfied to inform you all that the Production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from just ~33,000 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to ~3,50,000 vials/day today under the astute leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The Union Minister said that the Centre has decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock. "But I have also directed @nppa_india & @CDSCO_INDIA_INF to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country. Government of India has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement," he added.

Till last week, the government had allocated 98.87 lakh vials of the antiviral drug to states and union territories. An additional 22.17 lakh vials of the drug, which is being used in the treatment of Covid-19, had been allocated to states for the period May 23 to May 30.

Remdesivir, which has been developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, has emerged as an unlikely saviour for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in India.

Meanwhile, with 1,73,790 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 45 days, maintaining the ongoing declining trend, according to the Union health ministry. Active cases in the country fell to 22,28,724 with active cases decreasing by 1,14,428 in the last 24 hours

