Coronavirus India News: As per the data Union Health Ministry, the death toll in India reached 1,58,607 after the country reported 161 new fatalities during the same period.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the 1.13 crore-mark after the country reported 25,320 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in more than three months, the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the death toll in India reached 1,58,607 after the country reported 161 new fatalities during the same period. Currently, the fatality rate in India is 1.40 per cent.

However, the Union Health Ministry said that more than 1.09 crore people have recovered from COVID-19 in India, taking the country recovery rate to 96.75 per cent. It also said that the active number of cases is 2.10 lakh.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit COVID-19 state in India, continues to be the top contributor as the state reported more than 15,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

With the state reporting over 15,000 coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people to strictly follow the necessary coronavirus protocols otherwise his government will be forced to reimpose a lockdown.

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said on Saturday.

Apart from Maharashtra, several other states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala, have been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases, forcing the authorities to implement a restricted lockdown and impose night curfews in affected areas.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his government might impose a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore if cases continue to rise. Similarly, a complete lockdown has been enforced in parts of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. The authorities have appealed to people to practice COVID-19 norms to break the chain of the infection.

The Union Health Ministry has also expressed concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases across the country and stressed on the importance of testing and tracing to break the chain of the infection. Last week, it also held a meeting with states and union territories and asked them to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma