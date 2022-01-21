New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The isolation facility will not be a mandatory feature for international travelers arriving from at-risk countries, starting Saturday, January 22, 2022. Starting Jan 22, isolation facility not mandatory for incoming flyers from at-risk countries. The government said that in the view of "changed scenario", the guidelines on International Arrivals necessitate a revision. However, despite the release in existing quarantine restrictions, the testing protocol for international travelers remains as stringent as before.

All incoming international flyers are required to:

a. Submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

b. Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report". The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

"Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise," the government order said.

"They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted," the official order added.

Once at the airport, the passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

Children under 5 years of age, unless symptomatic for COVID-19, will be exempted from both pre and post arrival testing.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma