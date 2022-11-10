Stand-Up Comedian Vir Das's Bengaluru Show Cancelled After Protest By Right-Wing Group

STAND-UP comedian Vir Das's show which was planned to be held on Thursday in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last moment following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, reported the news agency PTI.

Vir Das also took to his Instagram and informed the same. "Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," he wrote.

A complaint was filed against the comedian on Monday by the Hindu Janajagriti Samiti demanding the cancellation of his stand-up comedy programme claiming that his shows "hurt religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in a bad light to the world."

The complaint was registered in the Vyalikali police station on Monday. In the complaint, the Samiti leaders said that they had information that Vir Das, an Indian American comedian, is holding a show at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

They said that earlier he had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation.

"The comedian had said that in India, we worship women during the day and rape them at night during the performance," they claimed while adding that a case was also registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, they said.

They also added that it was not appropriate to allow a controversial person like him to hold a show in a communally sensitive area like Banglore.

"In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a program in a communally sensitive area like Banglore. When Karnataka is already facing many law-and-order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate law and order and should not be allowed. We demand this program be canceled immediately."

Meanwhile, the organisation welcomed the cancellation of the show. Spokesperson Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, Mohan Godwa said that the comedian has insulted India, the women of the country, and the Hindu religion.

"We had lodged a complaint with the Vyalikawal police station against the show. Because of agitation by the Hindu organisations, the show has been canceled. Wherever such people insult Hinduism in the name of comedy should be boycotted," Gowda said in a statement.

