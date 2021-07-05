Swamy, 84, died at 1:30 pm in Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra Monday afternoon, Dr Ian D'Souza, director of the hospital told the High Court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, passed away on Monday ahead of hearing on bail plea in Elgar Parishad case. His lawyers moved to the Bombay High Court this morning seeking urgent hearing on his medical bail plea after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday and the octogenarian was put on ventilator support.

Swamy, 84, died at 1:30 pm in Holy Family Hospital in suburban Bandra Monday afternoon, Dr Ian D'Souza, director of the hospital told the High Court. He had been hospitalised since May 29 due to his ailing health and was put on ventilator on Sunday after complaining of difficulty in breathing and fluctuating oxygen levels.

D'Souza also told the High Court that Swamy suffered a cardiac arrest early Sunday morning after which he did not recover and passed away. "He (Swamy) did not recover and passed away this afternoon,” D'Souza told the High Court.

Swamy's death is told to be caused by pulmonary infection, Parkinson's disease and post COVID-19 complications according to , Dr Ian D'Souza as quoted by Press Trust of India. However, his lawyer, Mihir Desai has accused the Taloja prison authorities of negligence and said that they failed to provide immediate medical attention to the 84-year-old.

The Jesuit priest was in Taloja prison under Anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020 and had been in jail since then. NIA charged Swamy and several other activists, scholars and lawyers in connection with promoting Naxal groups, especially the banned CPI (Maoists). The Investigators claimed that in the Elgar Parishad meet these activists gave inflammatory speeches and provocative statements that led to the Bhima Koregaon violence.

After complains of his deteriorating health, Swamy was admitted in a private hospital following the High Court's order on a petition filed by him, seeking medical attention as he was then suffering from COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha