One Dead, 20 Injured Amid Stampede At Makar Sankranti Mela In Odisha's Cuttack; CM Announces Ex-Gratia

AT LEAST one person died and 20 others were injured in a stampede that took place during Makar Sakranti Mela in Cuttack region of Odisha, said police.

The stampede took place as the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela. According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.

#WATCH | Odisha: One dead, nine injured after a stampede occurred during Makar Mela rush at Singhanath Temple in Baramba, Cuttack.



One dead while nine were injured in incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack: Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital pic.twitter.com/t5FM7nkPKw — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

According to a report by the news agency PTI, Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.

Mishra also said that other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

"The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery," Patnaik said in a statement.

Speaking about the same, Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said that the incident occured because of a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

The district administration mentioned that there was a massive rush as people were visiting the temple after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)