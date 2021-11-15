News Desk | Jagran News Desk: Stalls selling non-vegetarian items will not be allowed along public roads and in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges and religious places, Town Planning Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided, news agency ANI reported. The execution will start from tomorrow, November 15, Committee Chairman Devang Dani said.

“Orders have been issued to the Estate Department to conduct checking from Tuesday morning and remove egg and non-vegetarian street carts from the main roads. From tomorrow morning, these will be removed. Also, these are banned from within 100-metre range of religious places, gardens, public places, schools and colleges,” AMC’s TP committee chairman Devang Dani told The Indian Express.

This comes as AMC Revenue Committee chairman Jainik Vakil wrote to Municipal Commissioner and the Standing Committee on November 13 to ban the sale of non-vegetarian food on roads ‘in order to immediately clear encroachment by illegally proliferating non-vegetarian carts on city’s public roads, religious and educational places and other places’. He cited ‘Gujarat’s identity and Karnavati city’s cultural tradition’ in his letter.

The vendors will not be fined but asked to remove the carts. If they do not comply, the carts would be seized. Justifying the decision, Dani said, “There were public complaints of bad smell especially from morning walkers, residents visiting religious places and parents as these were leaving negative impact on minds of young children.”

“An official decision is still pending but instructions have been issued to various departments of corporation. The process of checking and issuing of notices will start from Monday," AMC Standing Committee chairman Hitesh Barot had told The Indian Express.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta