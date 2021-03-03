The girl, who worked in an IT company in Gachibowli, had reportedly rejected the accused's proposal after which he attacked her. The girl had also reportedly lodged a harassment complaint against the accused last week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident that happened in Telangana's Cyberabad, a 29-year-old software engineer was stabbed on Tuesday by a stalker who entered her apartment complex in the city and attacked her with a dagger. The incident took place at around 7:40 pm yesterday at Laxmi Nagar Colony under Narsingi Police limits in Cyberabad.

According to reports, the accused had known the victim for the last two years. The girl, who worked in an IT company in Gachibowli, had reportedly rejected the accused's proposal after which he attacked her. The girl had also reportedly lodged a harassment complaint against the accused last week.

According to a report by NDTV, the Police said that the accused, identified as Salman Shahrukh, had scaled a wall of the apartment complex in Laxmi Nagar Colony and entered the victim's flat. He hid and when the woman arrived at her residence, he attacked her with a dagger injuring the woman severely. Locals caught the stalker who was trying to escape after stabbing the girl and handed him over to the police.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital in Langar House shortly after the attack. The victim’s family alleged that the accused had been harassing the girl to force her into a relationship.

In a purported video widely shared on social media, the victim can be seen lying on a chair unconsciously with injuries on her chest and abdomen. The woman's parents can also be seen holding her as they waited for medical assistance. Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had reportedly visited the victim in the hospital and inquired about her condition.

This is reportedly the third incident of stabbing in the past few days. On Monday, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a snatcher in North-West Delhi. According to the police, the victim was coming from the market with her child. The attacker stabbed her when she tried to resist the robbery bid on her in Adarsh Nagar.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan