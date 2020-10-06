New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's judicial custody has been extended till October 20 in a drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea, her brother and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug probe related to Rajput's death. Their custody was earlier extended till September 23 and was supposed to end today. The NCB has been opposing their release on bail and the actress's custody will be extended every two weeks if not granted bail.

Rhea, who was arrested by the NCB after her purported WhatsApp chats discussing drugs went viral. She has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail since September 9. The drug prob has reached several other Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. The three prominent faces of the Hindi film industry were also questioned by the NCB after their alleged chats seeking drugs were leaked to media. However, none of them have been arrested yet.

Maharashtra govt launches probe into 'conspiracy to defame state'

In another development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced a probe into "the conspiracy to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra police". Deshmukh accused the Opposition BJP of hatching the conspiracy and asked BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for it.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment on June 14. Rhea, who was Rajput's live-in partner had claimed that the actor was suffering from depression and was a drug addict. She also reportedly admitted to scoring banned drugs for him but denied having used them. Rajput's family, however, accused Rhea of harassing and driving the actor to suicide.

According to a Hindustan Times report, after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, at least 80,000 fake social media accounts were created across nine countries as part of an "orchestrated campaign" to discredit the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government over the investigation into the actor's death.

