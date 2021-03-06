SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for all the 10th pass students who are looking for a job in Indian Ministries. Read on to know how to apply

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Youth looking for a job in the ministries of Government of India, there is a golden opportunity for them, as Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online application for multi-tasking (non-technical) staff recruitment. The last date to apply for the posts is March 21 and the last date to pay the registration fee is March 23. The notification was released on their official website on Friday.

The SSC MTS Tier 1 exam will take place from July 1 to July 20, and the Tier 2 exam is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2021. As per the official notification, "Details about the vacancies will be made available in due time. Any update related to it will be made available on the website of the Commission."

How to apply for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of SSC.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidate who wants to apply for these posts should have passed the matriculation exam/class 10th or its equivalent from any recognised board.

Application Fee for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates applying for these posts will have to pay Rs 100. Female, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from the fee payment.

Last dates for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021

The application date for these posts started on February 5, 2021. The last date is March 21, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv