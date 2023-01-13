Srinagar Airport Cancels All Flights Scheduled For Today Citing Bad Weather; Flyers To Be Accomodated

Srinagar Airport authorities have said that flight operations have been suspended for today due to snowfall.

FLIGHT operations at Srinagar Airport have been suspended for Friday following excessive snowfall, airport authorities informed today. Srinagar along with many other parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing heavy snowfall since yesterday.

Airport authorities said that flights operations from Srinagar have been suspended since 10:00 AM due to snowfall and low visibility.

"Affected passengers to be accommodated by the respective Airlines on the next available flight at no extra cost," Srinagar Airport authorities said in a tweet.

"AirAsia, Indigo, SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara have cancelled all their remaining flights to and from the Srinagar airport today," officials said.

Snowfall, in Srinagar as well as other plain areas, first began early on Friday and had continued till the last reports came in, according to a PTI report. The higher regions in Jammu and Kashmir today received moderate to heavy snowfall, whereas, the plain regions received light to moderate snowfall.

The difficult weather conditions also led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which is apparently the only all-weather road that connects Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, officials quoted by PTI said.

The highway was closed for traffic due to landslides at Mehar, and slippery conditions of the road, they said.

Efforts to clear the road were on but incessant snowfall and rain was making the job difficult, PTI quoted officials as saying.





(With agency inputs)