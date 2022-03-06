Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Several people were reported to be injured including a police personnel in a grenade attack at Srinagar’s Amira Kadal market. At least 11 people have suffered injuries in the attack, news agency PTI reported.

Police said that all injured have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital.

"Strongly condemn the grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street and my prayers for those injured in this barbaric, senseless terror attack," Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Twitter soon after the attack.

A police officer was quoted as saying by ANI, "Terrorists lobbed grenade in busy Amira Kadal Market. In this incident, ten people received splinter wounds when they were in the market. All the injured have been shifted to hospital where their condition is said to be stable."

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off.





More to follow…

