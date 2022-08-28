Sri Lanka Needs Support, 'Not Unwanted Pressure': India Slams China Over Docking Of 'Spy Ship' At Hambantota

Lashing China for its remarks against India's objection to its "spy ship" at Hambantota Port, New Delhi on Saturday said Colombo needs "support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies" to serve another country's agenda amid the ongoing economic and political crisis.

In a series of tweets, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that Chinese envoy Qi Zhenhong's view of India "may be coloured by how his own country behaves".

Asserting that India is "very different", the High Commission said further said that Zhenhong is "imputing a geopolitical context to the visit of a purported scientific research vessel is a giveaway".

"We have noted the remarks of the Chinese Ambassador. His violation of basic diplomatic etiquette may be a personal trait or reflecting a larger national attitude," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

"Opaqueness and debt driven agendas are now a major challenge, especially for smaller nations. Recent developments are a caution," it said, "Sri Lanka needs support, not unwanted pressure or unnecessary controversies to serve another country’s agenda."

China on Friday took a veiled dig at India and said that "external obstruction" based on so-called security concerns without any evidence is a "thorough interference" into Sri Lanka's sovereignty and independence.

Hinting at India's objection to docking its spy ship in Sri Lanka, China said it was happy that the matter was dealt with and Beijing and Colombo jointly safeguard each other's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

"External obstruction based on so-called security concerns but without any evidence from certain forces is de facto a thorough interference into Sri Lanka's sovereignty and independence," it said without naming India.

The high-tech ship 'Yuan Wang 5', a spy ship, was originally scheduled to arrive at the Chinese-run port on August 11 but it was delayed in absence of permission by Sri Lankan authorities following security concerns raised by India.

The Chinese ship arrived in the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota on August 16. It was docked there for replenishment.

Sri Lanka granted the port access to the vessel from August 16 to 22 on condition that it will keep the Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Sri Lanka and no scientific research to be conducted in Sri Lankan waters.

India has objected its docking in Sri Lanka and asserted that it will take decisions based on its security concerns. "We reject the insinuations in the statement about India. Sri Lanka is a sovereign country and makes its own independent decisions," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)