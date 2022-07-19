Centre's All-Party Over Sri Lanka Crisis Today; EAM Jaishankar, FM Sitharaman To Brief MPs

The Centre on Tuesday will chair a crucial all-party on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing political and economical crisis in neighbouring Sri Lanka. During the meeting, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief floor leaders of all political parties in both the Houses of the Parliament.

"On Tuesday, we are calling for another all-party meeting to brief on the Lankan crisis. We have requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to hold this briefing," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday.

The meeting, which was called following requests by Tamil Nadu-based All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will also see the participation of Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Kwatra will likely make a presentation about how New Delhi is helping the island nation to recover from the crisis. "The government is calling for suo motto meeting to address the concerns of several political parties, especially in Tamil Nadu as they are worried about the Sri Lankan crisis and the influx of refugees in the state," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Sri Lanka has been going through its worst economic crisis that has caused a shortage of essential items, including food, fuel, and medicines. This has caused the collapse of the entire Sri Lankan government, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has resigned from his position and fled to Singapore.

India has been keeping a close watch on the Sri Lankan crisis and has delivered an aid of $3.5 billion to the island nation via currency swap, food, fuel, and fertilisers under its "neighbourhood first policy". It has also supplied 25 tons of drugs and medicines to Sri Lanka, promising to continue helping the country.

"India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last week.

"India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and our two countries share deep civilisational bonds."