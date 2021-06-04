Sputnik V vs Sputnik Light: The first component of Sputnik V, the Sputnik Light, a single-dose vaccine is found to be revolutionary in battling the Coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India may soon have its first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine as Dr Reddy is expected to launch Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine which is said to speed up the inoculation drive in India. The first component of Sputnik V, the Sputnik Light, a single-dose vaccine is found to be revolutionary in battling the Coronavirus. Here’s all you need to know about these Russian vaccines.

What is Sputnik Light?

Sputnik Light is a single dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian research institute, Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It is a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with 79 per cent efficacy which is higher than any 2 shot vaccine. The single-dose vaccine is said to allow the immunization of a large number of people in a short time period.

Sputnik Light has proven to be effective against all new strains of Coronavirus according to the Gamaleya Institute. The Phase III trials of the vaccine in Russia included 7000 people from the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, and other countries, and its interim results are expected soon. Dr Reddy is in talks with the government to launch Sputnik Light in India.

What is Sputnik V?

Sputnik V is also a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute in Moscow, Russia. However, it is a double or 2 doses vaccine found to be effective in fighting against the SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine is based on the established human adenoviral vector platform. It has an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent according to The Lancet. Sputnik V is currently being administered in more than 59 countries.

In January, Sputnik V received approval from DCGI to conduct its phase III trials in India. In September, Dr Reddy’s Laboratory partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct its trials and distribute the vaccine in India. Now, Sputnik V is available as the third COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Prices of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light

Sputnik V is currently being imported at a price of Rs 948 per dose and with 5 per cent GST, the cost of the vaccine will come to Rs 995.40. However, Dr Reddy's Laboratories in association with Apollo Hospitals have priced the Sputnik V vaccine at Rs 1,250 (including the administration charges). The price of Sputnik Light is around $10 internationally but its price in India is yet to be revealed.

Efficacy

The efficacy of Sputnik Light is 79 per cent which is higher than any 2 dose vaccine. On the other hand, Sputnik V has an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent and is considered to be highly effective against COVID-19.

Possible side effects

According to a study published in The Lancet, the possible side effects of Sputnik V may include Headache, fatigue, pain at the injection site, and flu-like illness. Meanwhile, no adverse side effects were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light according to Free Press Journal.

