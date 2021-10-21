New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday achieved the feat of 1 crore administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine. On the historic occasion, SpiceJet unveiled a special livery on its Boeing 737 aircraft at the Delhi airport to celebrate India's reaching the historic milestone of India. The Health Minister of India, Mansukh Manadaviya unveiled the livery on the aircraft.

During the unveiling ceremony of the livery bearing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers adorned three Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet.

SpiceJet took its official Twitter to handle and congratulated India and wrote, "India hits #VaccineCentury#100CroreVaccination, Kudos to #TeamIndia & Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. @mansukhmandviya unveils a livery of @flyspicejet to celebrate the historic milestone!"

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh -- who was also present on the occasion -- said the reaching of a 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was a testament to the efforts of health workers and the cooperation of citizens.

The exceptional contribution of our frontline workers and corona warriors including those from SpiceJet and SpiceHealth deserves special mention and should be applauded, he said.

"Our aircraft livery is a small tribute to the success of India's vaccination mission and a celebration of its never-say-die spirit, he added.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

Around 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been inoculated with at least one dose and around 31 percent has received both doses of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With Agency Inputs)

