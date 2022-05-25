New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at various airports after many flights of SpiceJet airlines, scheduled for Wednesday morning departure, got affected following an alleged ransomware attack on the air carrier.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning. However, the airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, as the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'. "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering", Saurav Goyal, one of many stranded passengers, tweeted,

Apart from Saurav, many other passengers also tweeted that they are still stuck and there is no communication from the airline on when they will take off.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan