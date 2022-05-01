New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 12 passengers have been injured after a SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent on Sunday, as news agency PTI reported. The aircraft took from Mumbai at around 5 p.m. and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 p.m. But, due to turbulence flight had to land at Durgapur airport.

'The injured passengers have been taken to hospital,' PTI reported citing SpiceJet sources.

SpiceJet in a release said the “Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers.”

“Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur. SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured,” the airline added.

"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," it added.

Some media reports are also suggesting that not 12 but 40 passengers on the flight were injured. Out of 40 injured passengers, 12 sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital, Indian Express reported citing sources.

Reportedly, when the plane fell into severe turbulence, passengers started shouting. Cabin baggage fell down on some of them, injured them.

The same report further mentioned that the aircraft had total of 188 passengers. Some sustained head injuries and were quickly shifted to a hospital. Doctors have reported that they are stable and out of danger. After the incident occurred, a probe has been ordered on how the flight was caught in the storm in midair.

Posted By: Ashita Singh