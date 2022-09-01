SpiceJet Flight, Travelling From Delhi To Nashik, Returns Midway After 'Autopilot' Snag

A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik from new Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport today morning returned midway. (Representational image)

A SpiceJet flight from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Nashik returned midway due to a 'autopilot' snag, said a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official on Thursday.

"SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

Facing financial turbulence amid high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

SpiceJet reported a net loss of 789 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as the company's operations were severely impacted by record high fuel prices and a weakening rupee.

SpiceJet's net loss in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year was 729 crore.

Total revenue for the reported quarter was 2,478 crore, compared to 1,266 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating expenses for the same period were 3,267 crore as opposed to 1,995 crore.

On an EBITDA basis, the reported quarter loss was 379 crore, compared to a loss of 244 crore for the quarter ended June FY 2022. The airline continued expansion by adding more destinations to its network.