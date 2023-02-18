Spicejet Flight To Kandla Returns To Mumbai Airport Due To Cabin 'Pressurisation Alert'

A Kandla-bound Spicejet flight from Mumbai had to return to the city airport on Saturday. According to the airline, this incident happened due to a cabin "pressurisation alert." However, Spicejet confirmed in a statement that the plane landed safely and that neither passengers nor crew members experienced any discomfort.

The airline did not share the number of passengers onboard the Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

"On Feb 18, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was scheduled to operate flight SG-2903 (Mumbai – Kandla). After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came. PIC decided to return to Mumbai. ATC was apprised and aircraft landed safely in Mumbai. No passenger or crew discomfort was reported," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"After take-off, cabin pressurisation alert came. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai," it said.

According to Spicejet, the Mumbai Air Traffic Control was notified of the situation, and the aircraft landed "safely" in Mumbai.

According to the statement by the airlines, the operation of the airline's flight to Tirupati from Mumbai was also affected. However, the statement also said that the flight has not been cancelled and added that only the departure time has been revised.

Earlier this month, passengers of a Bengaluru-bound flight were reportedly 'locked' for a long time at the aerobridge at the Delhi Airport. Reacting to the incident the aviation watchdog DGCA had sought a report from SpiceJet. According to the claims made on social media, the passengers had to wait a long time at the aerobridge.

However, the airlines said that the flight was delayed on account of weather disruptions in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation.

"As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty-time limitation," it had said.

According to the statement, as passengers had completed the security check, they were requested to wait at the aerobridge.

"Water was served to passengers who were on the lower floor near the aircraft door and aerobridge passage. The video was shot outside of the boarding gate that had limited access. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers," it added.

