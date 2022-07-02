SpiceJet Flight From Delhi To Jabalpur Returns After Crew, Passenger Notice Smoke In Cabin

A SpiceJet flight that was operation from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was forced to return to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday morning after crew members and passengers noticed smoke in the cabine.

The smoke, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, was noticed by the crew members while the flight was at a height of 5,000 feet. However, no one was injured and all the passengers were disembarked safely, the official said, as reported by news agency ANI.

ANI also shared a video in which the cabin of the flight could be seen getting filled with smoke. Jagran English, however, cannot verify the veracity of the video.

#WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

This is the third emergency landing for a SpiceJet flight in the last 15 days. A Delhi-bound SpiceJet had faced a similar issue last month and was forced to make an emergency landing in Patna after one of its engine caught fire. Later, officials said that the engine caught fire after it got hit by a bird.

"Pilots handled the situation well. Only single-engine was functioning when the plane landed back. Engineers inspected the aircraft. It was confirmed that the fan blade and engine were damaged as a bird hit it. DGCA will probe further," Gurcharan Arora, SpiceJet Limited's chief of flight operations, was quoted as saying by ANI.

On that same, another SpiceJet flight, travelling from Delhi to Jabalpur, returned to the IGI Airport after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential even after attaining a height of 6,000 feet.

The SpiceJet said that the cabin pressure differential was unable to be built up as the altitude of the cabin rose from the ground. It said the flight, however, returned to Delhi safely.

"On June 19, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). During the initial climb, the crew observed cabin pressure differential was not building up along with rising in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft. Pressurization was not regained," a spokesperson had said.