New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft's pilots on faulty simulator.

The top regulator said the "training being imparted by SpiceJet could have adversely affected flight safety."

Earlier, in April DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline for training around 90 pilots on the 737 Max simulator at a faulty facility at CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd (CSTPL), Greater Noida on March 30. The regulator ordered the pilots to be retrained.

DGCA also grounded the 737 Max planes on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft near Addis Ababa which killed 157 people, including four Indians.

The ban was only lifted in August 2021 after Boeing made necessary software rectifications in the aircraft that stratified the regulator.

Last week, DGCA also fined Indian flyer IndiGo Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to a boy with special needs at the Ranchi airport. It pulled up the airline saying that the staff could have handled the situation more sensitively.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha