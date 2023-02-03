Spicejet Employees, Flyers Engage In Heated Argument Over Flight Delay At Delhi Airport

A PATNA-bound SpiceJet flight was delayed for more than two hours on Friday after a tussle between passengers and the airline staff. A passenger on board the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) told news agency PTI that the scheduled departure was at 7:20 a.m. from Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

The flight departed at around 10:10 a.m.

Initially, the airline staff said that the flight was delayed due to weather problems. However, the staff later stated that the flight is being delayed due to technical issues, according to news agency PTI.

Later, many passengers were agitated and were involved in a heated argument with the airline staff at the airport over the delay in the departure of the flight, according to the passenger.

A spokesperson for Spicejet Airlines said that the flight was delayed due to operational issues, and now the flight has departed.

The recent incident comes days after an Ahmedabad-bound SpiceJet flight was cancelled after a five-hour wait. The airline allegedly did not issue any official statements regarding the delay.

"SpiceJet flight from Pune to Ahmedabad scheduled to take off at 14.30 yet to take off. The initial delay has been compounded by malfunctioning AC (at 4.22 pm). Finally cancelled. I am returning home after enjoying time at Pune airport for 8 hours," a flyer tweeted, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Recently, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry of the Government of India reported 546 cases of technical snags in various airlines. In the list released by the ministry, Indigo Airlines topped the list with 215 such cases. The SpiceJet airlines have reported 143 technical issues. In addition to Indigo and Spicjet, Vistara reported 97 such cases, the lowest number of reported cases among the three.

(With Inputs from PTI)