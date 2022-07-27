SpiceJet Directed To Operate 50% Flights For 8 Weeks Following Multiple Snags; Airline Reacts

Indian budget airline SpiceJet on Wednesday was directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate only 50 per cent of approved flights for the next eight weeks under the Summer Schedule 2022. This comes after multiple technical snags were reported in flights of SpiceJet in the country.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the DGCA order read.

"Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022, during this period, shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity," the order read.

Following the DGCA's direction, SpiceJet assured its customers that its flights "will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks". The airlines, however, said there will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of the DGCA order.

"DGCA's observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

On July 6, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19, stating that "poor internal safety oversight" and "inadequate maintenance actions" have resulted in degradation of safety margins. The DGCA has also grounded 10 SpiceJet flights after carrying out 53 spot checks on 48 of its planes between July 9 and July 13.

"As a safety measure, the DGCA ordered SpiceJet to use certain identified aircraft (10) for operations only after confirming to the regulator that all reported defects/malfunctions are rectified," Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"A total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation," he said, adding that the the regulator started conducting spot checks on SpiceJet planes just three days after issuing the notice.