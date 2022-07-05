Spice Jet Flight 'Diverted' To Pakistan After Technical Snag, 6th Such Incident In Last 2 Months | Timeline

A Spice Jet SG-11 flight on Tuesday was 'diverted' to land in Pakistan's Karachi after the Dubai-bound flight reported a technical fault in it. The Spice aircraft took off on the very same day from India's capital Delhi. All the passengers and the crew members who boarded the flight are safe and no harm is done.

"SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked, " SpiceJet spokesperson said.

He further said that "No emergency was declared & aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai."

However, this latest air safety incident for small budget carrier Spice Jet was reported just 3 days after a Jabalpur-Delhi flight made an emergency landing due to smoke in the cabin. Including this latest incident, it was the 6th that Spice Jet flight was involved in the last 2 months.

Here's a timeline of incidents that Spice Jet was involved in last 60 days:

On July 2, 2022, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating SG-2962 from Delhi-Jabalpur returned back to Delhi after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin, climbing past 5,000 feet. The pilots then decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely in Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked, as per Spice Jet officials.

On June 19, two such SpiceJet incidents were reported the first one involved a bird that hit on a Boeing 737-operated Patna-Delhi flight, in which the pilots landed back safely at Patna after an engine shut down, and the other also involved a Bombardier Q400 Dash 8 plane from Delhi to Jabalpur that had to make an emergency landing in Delhi after cabin pressure did not build up in line with the altitude gain of the plane.

On May 4, a SpiceJet-operated Boeing 737 MAX plane from Chennai to Durgapur made an air turn back after one of its engines had to be shut down mid-air as a result of an oil filter warning.

A few days earlier, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft from Mumbai to Durgapur flew into severe turbulence shortly before landing, which led to several passengers being severely injured.

In a totally different incident, in May 2022, several Spice Jet flights were impacted after a ransomware attack on the small-budget carrier severs. The incident led to many stranded passengers in airports after morning flights were delayed.