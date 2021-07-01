So far, over 33 vaccine doses have been given in India. Out of this, over 27 crores are the first doses and about 5 crores are the second doses. Read on to know more.

In an attempt to hit back at critics, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India's vaccination drive has picked up much pace due to the efforts of the central government. He further mentioned that several state politicians are making irresponsible statements regarding the vaccination against Covid-19, which is now centralized.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and asked the "state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic". Hitting out at the leaders of Opposition for saying that the vaccination process in the country is very slow, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that in the month of June vaccination speed increased and 11.50 crore doses were administered in this month alone.

"States have already been informed in advance about #COVID19Vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about day-wise supply. Total of 12 cr doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over & above this," read the Union Minister's tweet thread.

"If there are issues in states, it shows that they need to better plan their #vaccination drives. Intra-state planning & logistics are the responsibility of the states. I request these leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics even in the midst of a pandemic," he further added.

So far, over 33 vaccine doses have been given in India. Out of this, over 27 crores are the first doses and about 5 crores are the second doses. The government aims to vaccinate all adults (about 108 crore people) by the end of this year.

"If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don’t know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic," Dr. Harsh Vardhan concluded.

