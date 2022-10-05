Speeding Car Rams Into Ambulance, 3 Other Vehicles On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; 5 Dead | Watch

AT LEAST five people were killed, while over 8 others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into three cars and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Police have rushed to the spot after receiving information for relief and rescue operations.

The accident took place around 3 am between poles numbers 76 and 78 on the southbound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in the western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai. The road from Bandra to Worli has also been closed.

#Maharashtra | 12 people reportedly injured in a major car accident on #Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link. pic.twitter.com/sDNeq17Ubz — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 5, 2022

As per the police, a car initially hit a divider on the bridge and an ambulance was rushed to the spot for assistance. The occupants of two other cars also halted their vehicles to provide help. As the team was prepping to take the injured away on the Bandra to Worli lane, a car being driven at a high speed came and crashed into the ambulance and three more vehicles as well as the car that was involved in the previous crash.

Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment. Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the loss of lives in the car accident on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link that killed five people.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday.