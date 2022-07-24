'Special Moment': PM Modi Leads Wishes For Neeraj Chopra After His Historic Win At World Athletics Championships

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships at Eugene in Oregon on Sunday. Moreover, he is the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. His 88.13m throw saw him finish second behind defending Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Following Chopra's win, many politicians and celebrities congratulated him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'this is a special moment for Indian Sports'. "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Anju Bobby George, who won the medal at the World Athletics Championships medal in 2003, said that Neeraj Chopra is "the greatest Indian athlete of all time". Speaking to Indian Today, Anju Bobby George said, "Yes, of course, if you compare the competition level, in athletics actually, more than 200 countries are participating and it’s one of the toughest events in the world. Getting a medal in the world championships or athletics is really something great." She further added, "He has won 2 medals, one each from the Olympics and the World Championships. So definitely, we can say he is the greatest Indian athlete of all time. I am the happiest person right now because from 2003, it was a long wait. Now Neeraj Chopra has won a medal in the world championships. You proved you are a real champion. Congratulations."

BJP's president Jagat Prakash Nadda also congratulated Neeraj Chopra and said that his 'hard work has paid off'. He tweeted, "Historic Silver Medal for India. Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins historic Silver Medal at World Athletics Championship after Olympics. Congratulations Neeraj Chopra. Your hard work has paid off & you’ve given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics."

Your hard work has paid off & you’ve given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/NCWzbSNWI4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 24, 2022

Ministers Of Law And Justice Kiren Rijju said Neeraj Chopra 'created history again'. "Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003. Congratulations Neeraj Chopra", he tweeted.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar said Chopra's achievement is 'commendable'. "Congratulate Neeraj Chopra for a scintillating silver medal performance at the World Athletics Championships. A commendable achievement that will take Indian sport forward", he tweeted.

A commendable achievement that will take Indian sport forward. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Chopra's performance 'stupendous'. "India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar Neeraj Chopra. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him," he tweeted.