New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special CBI court in Jodhpur has ordered the filing of criminal cases against former Union disinvestment minister Arun Shourie, former bureaucrat Pradeep Baijal and hotelier Jyotsna Suri on allegations of corruption in the sale of a government-run hotel in 2002. The case pertains to the sale of Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Udaipur, which was a unit of Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). The hotel was valued at over ₹ 252 crore but was sold for ₹ 7.5 crore to hotelier Lalit Suri in 2002.

The hotel was sold “at much below the prescribed rates, resulting into huge monetary loss" to the government.

