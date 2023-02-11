‘Speaking Like Terrorist’: BRS Hits Back After Telangana BJP Chief Threatens To Demolish Secretariat Building

BHARAT Rashtra Samithi (BRS) strongly reacted to the remarks made by Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay that the BJP would demolish the ‘domes’ of the state's new secretariat building if elected to power in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Responding to Telangana BJP President, BRS MLA and public accounts committee chairman A Jeevan Reddy said, “The BJP state president is speaking like a terrorist. When KCR has built a magnificent secretariat, Sanjay is talking of demolishing its domes. The day is not far off when people will demolish the BJP in the country.”

Jeevan further said that Sanjay had forgotten that even the assembly buildings in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have domes.

The ruling BRS took to Twitter and shared images of other ‘dome-shaped structures’. While referring to them as a ‘dome-shaped structure’, Director of Digital Media for the Telangana government, Konatham Dileep tweeted images of the Supreme Court, Gujarat Assembly Building, Karnataka Assembly Building, and Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

This comes in response after Bandi Sanjay while addressing a meeting of the party functionaries at Boinpally in Hyderabad said that the BJP would demolish the domes of the secretariat building as it shows the Nizam regime.

However, Sanjay announced that the BJP would make the necessary changes to the secretariat complex to reflect the culture and traditions of Telangana and India.

"With Rs 1,500 crore, he (CM KCR) is building the Secretariat like the Taj Mahal. Once the BJP government is formed, we will demolish those domes. We will change the Secretariat in such a way that it reflects Telangana and Indian culture," Bandi Sanjay tweeted.

Sanjay also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of impressing his ‘friend’ Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) and alleged that the chief minister converted the people's secretariat into a tomb styled after the Taj Mahal to see happiness in his friend’s eyes.

Sanjay further said that Pragati Bhavan, the chief minister's official home, will also be converted into a Praja Darbar.