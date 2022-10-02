SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's Condition Critical, Shifted To ICU At Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been rushed to Gurgram's Medanta Hospital after his health condition deteriorated, news agency ANI reported. The former UP CM has been admitted to the ICU. As per reports, the 82-year-old politician has been admitted to the hospital for several days. However, he was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition became critical.

"Former UP CM & Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU at Medanta hospital in Gurugram," ANI tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is the son of the SP supremo reached the Gurugram's Medanta hospital after his father was shifted to the ICU.

"SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Medanta hospital in Gurugram where his father & SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted," ANI tweeted.

Better known as Netaji, Mulayam Singh founded the Samajwadi party. Currently, the politician represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha. Mulayam Singh Yadav has served as the Defence Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as the news of Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition surfaced online, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took to Twitter and extended his wishes for Singh's speedy recovery.

"Information was received through the media about the deteriorating health of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery," Maurya tweeted.

A few weeks back, the politician was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment for different health problems. However, he was later discharged from the hospital after his health condition was described as normal.

Back in July this year, Mulayam Singh's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.